Montana TV Network Gets Connected With Ross's Horizon
The Montana Television Network has caught the Horizon connector from Ross Video to enable a connected newsroom workflow for its five newsrooms. The Horizon system connects each station through Ross' Inception News newsroom computer system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TV Technology.
