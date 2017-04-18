FOREX-Dollar edges away from recent lows with French vote in focus
FILE PHOTO: Light is cast on a U.S. one-hundred dollar bill next to a Japanese 10,000 yen note in this picture illustration shot February 28, 2013. The dollar caught its breath in Asian trading on Thursday, holding above lows hit earlier this week as investors anxiously awaited this weekend's first round of presidential voting in France.
