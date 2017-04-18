Charter schools proposal gets debate ...

Charter schools proposal gets debate in Montana Senate

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate has revived a charter schools bill that would sidestep the authority of school boards by establishing a new statewide commission.

