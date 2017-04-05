Attorney General Testifies to Change 'Consent'

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox testified on March 24 at the Montana State Capital Building in Helena to support Senate Bill 29. This bill, sponsored by Senator Diane Sands, D-Missoula, would change the definition of consent in Montana for the purpose of prosecuting sexual assault crimes. If passed, SB 29 would change the definition to "Consent means words or overt actions indicting a freely given agreement to have sexual intercourse or sexual contact."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.