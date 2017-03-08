STATE v. AGUADO
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Colin M. Stephens, Smith & Stephens, P.C, Missoula, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy A. Hinderman, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, Nancy L. Rohde, Stillwater County Attorney, Columbus, Montana A 1 Appellant Denis Aguado , appeals his convictions of Sexual Abuse of Children and Sexual Assault upon A.M., after jury trials in the Twenty-Second Judicial District Court, Stillwater County, arguing the court erred by not substituting his defense counsel, incorrectly applying the "Rape Shield" statute, improperly removing Juror No. 5, and giving an incorrect unanimity instruction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|Tillman
|27
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Feb 14
|Say What
|1
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
|Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|your master
|37
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC