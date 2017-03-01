State of Montana v. Matthew David Sherman

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Haley Connell Jackson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy A. Hinderman, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana William E. Fulbright, Ravalli County Attorney, Thorin Giest, Deputy County Attorney, Hamilton, Montana A 1 Matthew Sherman pleaded guilty to two felonies and one misdemeanor for possessing dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. At sentencing, the District Court allowed the State to admit evidence, over Sherman's objection, of an allegation that Sherman had raped his cellmate while in jail.

