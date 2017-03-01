State of Montana v. Matthew David Sherman
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Haley Connell Jackson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy A. Hinderman, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana William E. Fulbright, Ravalli County Attorney, Thorin Giest, Deputy County Attorney, Hamilton, Montana A 1 Matthew Sherman pleaded guilty to two felonies and one misdemeanor for possessing dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. At sentencing, the District Court allowed the State to admit evidence, over Sherman's objection, of an allegation that Sherman had raped his cellmate while in jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|Tillman
|27
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Feb 14
|Say What
|1
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
|Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|your master
|37
|~#~ Last Post Wins ~#~ (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|your master
|3
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC