News Minute: Here is the latest Montana news from The Associated Press at 1:50 a.m. MDT
Missoula firefighters took first place as they huffed and puffed up 69 stories of Seattle's Columbia Center during the 26th annual Scott Firefighter Stairclimb competition. The Missoulian reports the team of Andrew Drobeck, Benjamin Brunsvold and Andrew Burke won Sunday's competition with a combined time of 36 minutes, 23 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11)
|Sun
|porkmorehicks
|21
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|Tillman
|27
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Feb 14
|Say What
|1
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC