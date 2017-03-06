New measures approved to protect birds from contaminated pit
The wailer, which emits different sounds at random times, is one of the devices used to keep birds from landing in t... . In this Dec. 14, 2016 photo, Montana Resources' Mark Thompson stands on the bank of the Berkeley Pit behind a hut used to watch for birds that try to land in the toxic water in Butte, Mont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|Tillman
|27
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Feb 14
|Say What
|1
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
|Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|your master
|37
|~#~ Last Post Wins ~#~ (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|your master
|3
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC