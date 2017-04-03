Montana diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abuse claims
Helena, Mont. a A second Montana Roman Catholic diocese will file for bankruptcy protection as part of settlements involving more than 400 people in sex abuse lawsuits, church officials said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Mar 30
|sunflare
|4
|mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11)
|Mar 12
|porkmorehicks
|21
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tillman
|27
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC