Montana diocese filing for bankruptcy...

Montana diocese filing for bankruptcy to settle sex abuse claims

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Helena, Mont. a A second Montana Roman Catholic diocese will file for bankruptcy protection as part of settlements involving more than 400 people in sex abuse lawsuits, church officials said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans Mar 30 sunflare 4
mt capitol cult frauds (Oct '11) Mar 12 porkmorehicks 21
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tillman 27
Helena Jukebox (Jul '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 24
Horney Jan '17 Silverado 1
My naked pics Jan '17 Silverado 3
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lewis and Clark County was issued at April 08 at 2:22PM MDT

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,153,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC