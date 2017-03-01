Money Markets-U.S. rate-bet bets grow even as Q1 GDP view weakens

NEW YORK, March 1 Traders on Wednesday piled on bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March even as analysts marked down their outlook on U.S. economic growth in the first quarter due to disappointing data on domestic consumer spending. Interest rates markets have sold off since late Tuesday in reaction to hawkish rhetoric from a group of Fed officials who signaled an interest rate hike is forthcoming on signs of an improving labor market and inflation nearing its 2 percent goal.

