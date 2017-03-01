Inquest set in hanging death of Helen...

Inquest set in hanging death of Helena jail inmate

A coroner's inquest is set for Friday in the March 2015 hanging death of a Lewis and Clark County jail inmate. State investigators determined the death of 61-year-old Patrick Lee Falcon Jr. appeared to be a suicide.

