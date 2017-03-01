Gianforte says he can secure GOP nomination for Zinke's seat

In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, gubernatorial candidate, Republican Greg Gianforte poses below animal trophies in his home in Bozeman, Mont. Gianforte is seeking the Republican Party's nomination in a special election to fill Montana's seat in the U.S. House which became vacant Wednesday, March 1, 2017, when Republican Ryan Zinke was confirmed as President Donald Trump's Interior Department secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.