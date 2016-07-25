FILE - In his July 25, 2016 file photo, Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ.,...

FILE - In his July 25, 2016 file phot...

Saturday Mar 18

In his July 25, 2016 file photo, Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ., speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Booker is the headline speaker at the Montana Democratic Party's 39th annual Mansfield-Metcalf Dinner on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Helena, Mont.

