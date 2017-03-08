Dems Nominate Quist
In four rounds of voting, Montana's Democratic Party selected folk musician Rob Quist to run on the Democratic ticket for Montana's at-large U.S. House Seat. The convention held at the Great Northern Hotel in Helena, Mont., drew eight nominees.
