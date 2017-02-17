We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
There are 1 comment on the Slate Magazine story from Monday Feb 13, titled We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans. In it, Slate Magazine reports that:
Helena, Montana, does not often make global headlines, but in 2003 the small capital city became known for briefly achieving one of the most astounding public health triumphs ever recorded. In June of the previous year, Helena had implemented a comprehensive smoking ban in its workplaces, bars, restaurants, and casinos.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Slate Magazine.
|
#1 Tuesday Feb 14
What a shocker. Ideology over science.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|Tillman
|27
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan 25
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
|Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|your master
|37
|~#~ Last Post Wins ~#~ (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|your master
|3
|Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Viol...
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC