We Used Terrible Science to Justify S...

We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans

There are 1 comment on the Slate Magazine story from Monday Feb 13, titled We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans. In it, Slate Magazine reports that:

Helena, Montana, does not often make global headlines, but in 2003 the small capital city became known for briefly achieving one of the most astounding public health triumphs ever recorded. In June of the previous year, Helena had implemented a comprehensive smoking ban in its workplaces, bars, restaurants, and casinos.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Slate Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Say What

Anderson, IN

#1 Tuesday Feb 14
What a shocker. Ideology over science.

Judged:

8

7

7

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10) Feb 16 Tillman 27
Helena Jukebox (Jul '12) Jan 25 Musikologist 24
Horney Jan '17 Silverado 1
My naked pics Jan '17 Silverado 3
Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13) Jan '17 your master 37
~#~ Last Post Wins ~#~ (Dec '12) Jan '17 your master 3
Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Viol... Dec '16 Concerned 1
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC