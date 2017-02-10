TREASURIES-Yields rise on optimism for Trump's tax plans
Yields jumped from multi-week lows touched Wednesday after Trump said during a meeting with airline executives that a major tax announcement would be forthcoming in a matter of weeks. "We're going to be announcing something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax and developing our aviation infrastructure," Trump said on Thursday.
