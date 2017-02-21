Montana officials alarmed as they fight surge in meth use
This April 1, 2008, file photo shows a graphic billboard depicting a young Montanan under the influence of meth displayed during the kickoff of the Montana Meth Project advertising campaign inside the capital in Helena, Mont. Methamphetamines continue to make an alarming surge in Montana, as law enforcement, health officials and communities struggle to address the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|Tillman
|27
|We Used Terrible Science to Justify Smoking Bans
|Feb 14
|Say What
|1
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan 25
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
|Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|your master
|37
|~#~ Last Post Wins ~#~ (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|your master
|3
Find what you want!
Search Helena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC