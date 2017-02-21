Hundreds gather at Montana Capitol to...

Hundreds gather at Montana Capitol to protest Senator Daines

Tuesday Feb 21

Katherine Haque-Hausrath, with a microphone, , one of the organizers for a rally, addresses a crowd outside the Montana Capitol in Helena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Hundreds of protesters who were upset that U.S. Sen. Steve Daines wasn't planning a town hall this week decided to bring one to him instead outside of the Montana Capitol, where Daines was scheduled to address the state Legislature on Tuesday.

