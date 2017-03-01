FOREX-Dollar nurses losses from this week's Fed minutes

Feb 24 The dollar clawed back some ground on Friday after skidding to a two-week low against the yen, but was still on track for weekly losses after the Federal Reserve meeting minutes disappointed dollar bulls. The greenback inched 0.1 percent higher to 112.73 yen but was just off a two-week low of 112.55 plumbed overnight and down 0.3 percent for the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.