Crews Overcome Obstacles on Montana B...

Crews Overcome Obstacles on Montana Bridge

Sunday Feb 19

Montana Department of Transportation photo. Montana's $13.5 million Cabinet Gorge Replacement Project is progressing despite discovery of a huge boulder obstruction by workers drilling under the Columbia River.

