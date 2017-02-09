Avalanche warnings, icy roads snarl Montana roads, rails
Montana residents continued to struggle with the changing weather and poor road conditions Friday while avalanche warnings remained in effect for backcountry areas in the western part of the state, with extreme danger in the mountains around Cooke City. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton issued an emergency travel only order for a few hours due to slick roads that had caused numerous crashes in the Helena area.
