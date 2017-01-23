Suspect sought in Helena motel shooting death
Police told the Independent Record that 41-year-old Brandon James LeClair was arrested Wednesday in Boulder. LeClair was the subject of an arrest warrant for deliberate homicide in the death early Wednesday of 31-year-old Kenneth Purcell.
