Suspect sought in Helena motel shooting death

Police told the Independent Record that 41-year-old Brandon James LeClair was arrested Wednesday in Boulder. LeClair was the subject of an arrest warrant for deliberate homicide in the death early Wednesday of 31-year-old Kenneth Purcell.

