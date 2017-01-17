Report: 14 Montana kids died within a...

Report: 14 Montana kids died within a year of abuse reports

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: SFGate

This July 29, 2015 photo shows April Hall, seated at left, whose granddaughter was killed by the mother's boyfriend in June 2011, and Robin Castle, second from left, a licensed clinical professional counselor, during a meeting with Gov. Steve Bullock, seated third from left, to demand improvements in the state Division of Child and Family Services, in Helena, Mont. A review of 14 child deaths in Montana from July 2015 to November 2016 concluded that most died of abuse or neglect, with several common factors that should have raised red flags with child protection workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10) Jan 10 Mark Ellison 25
Horney Jan 9 Silverado 1
My naked pics Jan 9 Silverado 3
Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13) Jan 7 your master 37
~#~ Last Post Wins ~#~ (Dec '12) Jan 7 your master 3
Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Viol... Dec '16 Concerned 1
What is it really like to live in Montana (Feb '09) Nov '16 Leaving the city 349
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Lewis and Clark County was issued at January 18 at 4:00PM MST

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC