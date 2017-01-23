Rabbis plan response to white supremacist threats in Montana
Rabbi Berry Nash, right, prays as Montana Rep. Dave Fern, R-Whitefish, wears boxes containing Torah versus called Tefillin on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in Helena, Mont. Nash was among a delegation of Orthodox Jewish rabbis from the U.S. and Canada who met with Fern and other state leaders to thank them for defending the Jewish community in Whitefish when it was threatened and harassed by white supremacists last month.
