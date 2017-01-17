Montana Legislature starts 65th session, budget battle looms
Rep. Ellie Hill Smith, center, smiles at colleagues as the Montana Legislature convenes its session Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Helena, Mont. Rep. Ellie Hill Smith, center, smiles at colleagues as the Montana Legislature convenes its session Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Helena, Mont.
