IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOHN P. COTE, SR., Deceased. JOHN P. COTE, JR., individually, KATHERIN CLEMMENCE, individually, and KATHERIN CLEMMENCE and BARBARA C. McEWEN, as Trustees of the RUTH COTE TRUST, Plaintiffs and Appellees, v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.