High-speed chase near Helena ends in crash, arrests

Sunday Jan 22

Authorities say they have arrested two people following a high-speed chase that began north of Helena and ended when a vehicle crashed. The Independent Record reports that deputies began chasing two vehicles Saturday night, with speeds reaching up to 130 mph.

