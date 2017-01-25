High-speed chase near Helena ends in crash, arrests
Authorities say they have arrested two people following a high-speed chase that began north of Helena and ended when a vehicle crashed. The Independent Record reports that deputies began chasing two vehicles Saturday night, with speeds reaching up to 130 mph.
