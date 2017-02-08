Complaint Filed Against NYC Everytown for Gun Safety Attorney in Montana
The Montana Shooting Sports Association and its President, Gary Marbut, have filed a complaint with the Montana Office of Disciplinary Counsel against an attorney in New York City for allegedly offering legal advice without being licensed to practice law in Montana. "It is a criminal act in Montana for a person who is not licensed to practice law to hold himself out as an attorney and to provide legal advice or services.
Helena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10)
|Feb 3
|Jake Ruhr
|26
|Helena Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jan 25
|Musikologist
|24
|Horney
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|1
|My naked pics
|Jan '17
|Silverado
|3
|Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13)
|Jan '17
|your master
|37
|~#~ Last Post Wins ~#~ (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|your master
|3
|Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Viol...
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
