Butte Woman Arrested After Helena Murder

Butte Woman Arrested After Helena Murder

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: KFBB

Chief of Police Troy McGee with Helena Police Department said Dispatch received a call early Wednesday morning from Motel 6 in Helena. The caller reported hearing a gunshot just before he saw a man walking outside the Motel with what appeared to be blood on his hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10) Feb 3 Jake Ruhr 26
Helena Jukebox (Jul '12) Jan 25 Musikologist 24
Horney Jan '17 Silverado 1
My naked pics Jan '17 Silverado 3
Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13) Jan '17 your master 37
~#~ Last Post Wins ~#~ (Dec '12) Jan '17 your master 3
Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Viol... Dec '16 Concerned 1
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Lewis and Clark County was issued at February 09 at 1:44PM MST

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,332 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC