Bullock tells Montana lawmakers to be fair in budget cuts

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock addresses lawmakers in his third State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Helena, Mont. Bullock asked the Republican-led Legislature to be fair when considering spending cuts to balance the state budget, and to preserve programs that protect vulnerable people.

