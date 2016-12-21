East Helena couple found dead in home

East Helena couple found dead in home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Police in East Helena are investigating after a 56-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were found dead in their home. Police Chief Dale Aschim tells the Independent Record the bodies were found around 8:15 a.m. Monday after a caregiver who was supposed to be working in the home noticed the front door was locked and became concerned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Helena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Viol... Dec 11 Concerned 1
What is it really like to live in Montana (Feb '09) Nov 25 Leaving the city 349
Pills and other strong stuffs Nov '16 Cam TECHS 2
Review: China Wok Restaurant (Mar '10) Nov '16 Sue Walker 23
Local Politics Do you approve of James (Jim) E. Smith as ? Oct '16 Jennifer Balcerzak 1
Montana DPHHS not following federal policy (Jan '13) Sep '16 USA 32
News Partnership to reclaim Elliston area mine Sep '16 restorationeis 1
See all Helena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Helena Forum Now

Helena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Helena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Helena, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,876

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC