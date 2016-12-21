Child agency's new head looks to impr...

Child agency's new head looks to improve hiring, training

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: SFGate

This Dec. 5, 2016 photo provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services' Division of Child and Family Services shows director Maurita Johnson. Johnson, the new head of the Montana Division of Child and Family Services, says the troubled agency needs to lower the number of children in foster care while making smart hires and providing more training for its caseworkers.

