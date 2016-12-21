About 20 protesters in Helena before Electoral College vote
About 20 people are protesting Republican Donald Trump outside the Montana Capitol before the state's three electors cast their votes. All three electors say they will vote for Trump on Monday, which they are bound to do under state law.
