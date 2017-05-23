Ranburne Town Council to research restaurant liquor licenses
Members of the Town Council agreed Monday night to research the process of granting liquor licenses to restaurants that want to open in the town limits. Currently there are no restaurants that serve alcohol in Ranburne and the mayor wants to keep it that way.
