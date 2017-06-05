First Alert Update: Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon, evening
FIRST ALERT: Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. The greatest threat will occur between noon and 8 p.m. when we could see damaging thunderstorm winds gusts up to 60 mph.
