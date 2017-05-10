Congrats to ... Jacob "Jake" John Howle & Brandon Gabriel Lovvorn
The Major General Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, recently announced college scholarship recipients for 2017-2018: Jacob "Jake" John Howle, a senior at Ranburne High School, will receive a scholarship to the University of Alabama, where he plans to pursue a career in business. He is the son of John and Jenny Howle of Heflin and the grandson of Ann Howle, who is a member of the Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter.
Heflin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|Rodger Wesley Johnson and Nina Adcox (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|joey
|2
|Their apartments up for auction, Heflin tenants...
|Mar '17
|Ginny
|1
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
