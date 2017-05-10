Congrats to ... Jacob "Jake" John Howle & Brandon Gabriel Lovvorn

Congrats to ... Jacob "Jake" John How...

Jacob "Jake" John Howle & Brandon Gabriel Lovvorn

The Major General Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, recently announced college scholarship recipients for 2017-2018: Jacob "Jake" John Howle, a senior at Ranburne High School, will receive a scholarship to the University of Alabama, where he plans to pursue a career in business. He is the son of John and Jenny Howle of Heflin and the grandson of Ann Howle, who is a member of the Patrick R. Cleburne Chapter.

