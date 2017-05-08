Cleburne County churches hold nonstop reading of Bible leading up to National Prayer Day
Complete public reading of the scriptures from Genesis to Revelations organized by Pastor Brent Thompson and the Cleburne Baptist Association. This non-stop marathon started Sunday evening at 6:00 PM and will end at Thursday at noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Heflin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the barn on hwy 78
|May 2
|mags ford
|1
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|Rodger Wesley Johnson and Nina Adcox (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|joey
|2
|Their apartments up for auction, Heflin tenants...
|Mar '17
|Ginny
|1
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Heflin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC