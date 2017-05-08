Cleburne County churches hold nonstop...

Cleburne County churches hold nonstop reading of Bible leading up to National Prayer Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Anniston Star

Complete public reading of the scriptures from Genesis to Revelations organized by Pastor Brent Thompson and the Cleburne Baptist Association. This non-stop marathon started Sunday evening at 6:00 PM and will end at Thursday at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Heflin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the barn on hwy 78 May 2 mags ford 1
News Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10) Apr 15 Turner 2
Rodger Wesley Johnson and Nina Adcox (Nov '10) Apr '17 joey 2
News Their apartments up for auction, Heflin tenants... Mar '17 Ginny 1
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb '17 kirton 3
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
News Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16) May '16 Jacob 2
See all Heflin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Heflin Forum Now

Heflin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Heflin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Heflin, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC