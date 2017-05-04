Stovall, Gilmore Engagement

Stephanie Ivey and Michael Ivey and Jerome Stovall and Tanya Stovall, all of Oxford, announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Stovall, to Blake Gilmore, son of Cristy Hicks and Ronald Hicks and Joel Gilmore, all of Wellborn. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Judy Stovall of Oxford and the late Jack Stovall; June Barker and Jerry Barker of Heflin and Mike Horn and Carolyn Horn of Florida.

