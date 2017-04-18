Price for work on Campbell Street Bridge increases for Heflin
Heflin residents who live on the other side of the Campbell St. bridge are still waiting for the new bridge to be built. The current bridge, is a single concrete slab topped with fading asphalt built in 1971.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Heflin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer, family found dead; Randolph County tur... (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|Turner
|2
|Rodger Wesley Johnson and Nina Adcox (Nov '10)
|Apr 3
|joey
|2
|Their apartments up for auction, Heflin tenants...
|Mar 26
|Ginny
|1
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Heflin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC