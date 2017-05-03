Heflin council hears of $216K drug bust on I-20
The Heflin Police Department now owns a tractor-trailer truck, which police Chief A.J. Benefield says contained bottles of flavored water and money - $216,000 - when it was stopped by Heflin police officers on I-20. During a regular report to the Heflin City Council Tuesday night, Benefield said money had been found in a hidden compartment in the 18-wheeler during a traffic stop.
