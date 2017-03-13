Webb Concrete opens new location in B...

Webb Concrete opens new location in Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Anniston Star

Webb Concrete's sixth location is at 1032 11th Court W., off Interstate 20 at Arkadelphia Road in Birmingham. The new facility will help Webb Concrete better serve its growing customer base of residential home builders, remodelers and general contractors in the Birmingham area and possibly reach new customers in Tuscaloosa, said owner Phil Webb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Heflin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins Mar 2 wife 2
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb '17 kirton 3
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
News Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16) May '16 Jacob 2
News Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
News Hall fights for public breast-feeding (Mar '06) Dec '15 cdjrvs 446
Review: Alabama CUE Club & Restaurant LLC (Nov '15) Dec '15 BOBBY 2
See all Heflin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Heflin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Cleburne County was issued at March 14 at 2:37PM CDT

Heflin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Heflin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Heflin, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,555,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC