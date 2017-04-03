Their apartments up for auction, Heflin tenants face eviction
Some 33 tenants who reside at Woodland View apartments in Heflin will soon have to look for another place to call home, as the property's owner faces auction for failure to pay taxes. According to a legal notice published by the county on Thursday, the owner owes just over $10,000 in delinquent taxes.
#1 Sunday Mar 26
Well I don't understand why this apartment complex is going up on the auction block for their delinquent taxes, when I have heard about another business, in Cleburne County, that owes more than the apartment complex does and you are apparently not trying to shut them down. Just doesn't seem quite fair to me, but then again this is just my opinion.
