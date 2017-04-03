Martin, Driver Engagement
Pansy and Scott Willis of Oxford and Wayne and Linda Webb of Carrollton, Ga., announce the engagement of their daughter, Kimberly Webb Martin of Heflin, to Jody Driver of Heflin, son of Larry Driver of Roanoke and Barbette Driver of Houston, Texas. Miss Martin is a 1993 graduate of Munford High School.
