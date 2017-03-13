Man arrested after school lockdown in Cleburne County
Heflin police arrested a 23-year-old Opelika man Tuesday after he allegedly entered Cleburne County High School and tried to pass himself off as a new student. "He was trying to be cute and he did something not very smart that could have cost him his life," police Chief A.J. Benefield said.
