Man, 23, attempted to pose as new high school student, police say

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WBAB-FM West Babylon

Police arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday after he attempted to pose as a new student at an Alabama high school and ran when the school's principal tried to sort out his identity, according to multiple reports. David Samuel Blackwell faces charges of third-degree burglary and interfering with government operations, Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield told WRBL .

