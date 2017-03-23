Look Back ... to Miss JSU, Heather Whitestone, 1992

March 20, 1942, in The Star: Two Army fliers lost their lives last night when their training plane from Gunter Field, Montgomery, plunged to the ground on a hillside in the mountains of Cleburne County's Ai community, which lies about 10 miles east of Heflin. The wreckage was found early this morning by M. N. Tims and several neighbors who put together a search party after hearing the crash around 9 last night; an initial search around that time proved fruitless.

