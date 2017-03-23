Look Back ... to Miss JSU, Heather Wh...

Look Back ... to Miss JSU, Heather Whitestone, 1992

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Anniston Star

March 20, 1942, in The Star: Two Army fliers lost their lives last night when their training plane from Gunter Field, Montgomery, plunged to the ground on a hillside in the mountains of Cleburne County's Ai community, which lies about 10 miles east of Heflin. The wreckage was found early this morning by M. N. Tims and several neighbors who put together a search party after hearing the crash around 9 last night; an initial search around that time proved fruitless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Heflin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins 20 hr guest 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb '17 kirton 3
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
News Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16) May '16 Jacob 2
News Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
News Hall fights for public breast-feeding (Mar '06) Dec '15 cdjrvs 446
Review: Alabama CUE Club & Restaurant LLC (Nov '15) Dec '15 BOBBY 2
See all Heflin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Heflin Forum Now

Heflin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Heflin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Heflin, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,829,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC