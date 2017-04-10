Heflin police release images in I-20 store burglary
Police Chief A.J. Benefield said the incident happened at 1:57 a.m. Sunday at the Shell Convenience Store at exit 199 of Interstate 20. Benefield said four men, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds each, entered the store by disabling the alarm. The video system captured several images.
