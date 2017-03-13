Heflin council renames road after incoming industrial company
The Heflin City Council on Tuesday renamed a road, declared a totaled police vehicle surplus and heard a yearly update on the county's economic development plan. Last week during a work session, council members discussed changing the name of Old Edwardsville Road and voted to rename it Rusken Parkway on Tuesday.
