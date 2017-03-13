Heflin council discusses reducing speed limit on Campbell Street
The City Council will consider an ordinance lowering the speed limit on Campbell Street from 30 mph to 20 after residents expressed concerns to city officials that the limit was too high. Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield said during a work session Tuesday that officers increased their patrol presence on the residential road in the last week following the complaints.
