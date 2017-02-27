Owner of Heflin gas station, county official at odds over unpaid taxes
The owner of a gas station in Heflin that Cleburne County officials say is $34,000 behind on sales tax said Wednesday he'd arranged a plan to pay up. Mohammed Haque, who owns the Chevron-branded gas station south of Interstate 20 at Exit 205, said by phone that he'd agreed to an arrangement that'd see him pay the $34,612 to Revenue Discovery Systems over time.
